Full List of Pokemon TCG: Trick or Trade 2023 Booster Bundle Cards & Prices

The Pokemon Company has released yet another Trick or Trade bundle to celebrate the spooky season, ushering in plenty of Ghost-type creatures for the occasion. So, whether you are an avid collector or a Halloween enthusiast, we’ll show you the full list of cards from the Pokemon Trick or Trade 2023 collection and their prices.

All Pokemon TCG: Trick or Trade 2023 BOOster Bundle Cards & Prices

The Pokemon TCG: Trick or Trade BOOster collection features 50 mini packs, each showcasing three cards inside. Out of the 30 cards, there will be 10 holos available, and at least one of these special types will be included in the pack. If you want an idea of what to expect, here’s a complete list of all cards and their common prices on second-hand marketplaces (TCG Player or PriceCharting):

Pokemon Cards Prices (USD) Phantump .09 Trevenant .10-.50 (Holo) Dhelmise .39-1.50 Gastly .10 Haunter .15 Gengar .24-1.00 (Holo) Litwick .09 Lampent .15 Chandelure .07-.75 (Holo) Duskull .08-1.00 Dusclops .03 Dusknoir .10-.50 (Holo) Houndoom .07-1.25 (Holo) Pikachu .18-.99 (Holo) Banette .19-.50 Marshadow .04-.50 (Holo) Spectrier .07-.50 (Holo) Shuppet .04-1.49 Mismagius .03-1.00 Drifloon .03-1.49 Drifblim .05-.50 Greavard .05-1.49 Houndstone .07-.50 (Holo) Lycanroc .20-1.49 Sinistea .04-1.81 Polteageist .05-1.81 Mimikyu .19-1.12 (Holo) Runerigus .16 Zubat .20-.99 Murkrow .03-1.49

Keep in mind that the prices are subject to change, primarily as more TCG players tune in for the event. Currently, the bundle is available for $19.99 on the Pokemon Center site, with a purchase limit of 12 packs. You can also find it at other retailers, such as GameStop, Walmart, and Target.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via PokeBeach

You’ll notice that each card exhibits a Pikachu jack-o’-lantern-like icon, with a card design that seemingly commemorates Sword & Shield and Scarlet & Violet. PokeBeach also indicates that they are reprints of past versions you may have seen before.

Although there isn’t a set end date for the bundle’s availability, it will likely conclude toward the end of the Halloween season.

Now that you know all about the Pokemon TCG: Trick or Trade 2023 bundle, you can browse other collections, like the McDonald's Happy Meal card packs