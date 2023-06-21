WarioWare: Move It! Announced, Releasing Later This Year

Featured image source: Nintendo

A new WarioWare title featuring tons of lightning-fast microgames was announced to be coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. It’s called WarioWare: Move It!

This looks like a more traditional WarioWare experience than the previous WarioWare title that came to the Nintendo Switch a few years ago, WarioWare: Get It Together. In this new game, players will hold two Joy-Con to move their hands and bodies to complete each of the microgames.

What you do and how you move depends on the microgame. You’ll need to react quickly in order to keep up. The trailer showcases many of the ways that players will be challenged to move their bodies to meet each of the microgames’ various objectives.

WarioWare: Move It! will contain over 200 microgames. There will also be a local co-op mode for two players and a party mode for up to four players. It looks like the four-player mode will feature a board game style challenge for friends to compete against each other.

WarioWare: Move It! will be released later this year on November 3. Pre-orders begin today on the Nintendo eShop.

You can watch the trailer for WarioWare: Move It! below.

