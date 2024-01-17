An Until Dawn Movie Has Been Confirmed to be in the Works

Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn was quite a hit back in 2015. Taking the player through a spooky teen horror where all of the characters’ lives are at stake, it was something a little different for the time. Supermassive have since gone on to make more games just like it, and it now seems that a movie is on the horizon…

PlayStation to Make Until Dawn Film

Games are having a (super)massive comeback in terms of film and television, and it looks as though Until Dawn is next to be adapted. In an exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter, David F. Sandberg has revealed that he will be taking on the feat of making the horror game into a movie.

He has roots in the horror genre, having made films such as Annabelle: Creation, the spooky flick about the doll of the same name. Until Dawn is a game full of jump scares and creepy creatures, so his expertise will be well put to use when turning the game into a film.

Screenwriter Gary Dauberman will also be involved, and has written for films such as It, Annabelle, and The Nun, which suggests that the project will be in good hands where the script is concerned.

Image Source: Supermassive Games

Casting and Until Dawn’s Premise

The game was impressive at the time for its motion capture and accurate facial expressions. It also boasted an all-star cast with actors such as Hayden Panettiere, Rami Malek, and Brett Dalton. Given that it was received so well, it will be interesting to see how David F. Sandberg and Gary Dauberman will try to improve upon this.

There is no word as of yet who will be cast in the live action roles to play the likes of Sam, Josh, and Mike amongst others. However, it would be nice to see some cameos from the original actors. Even The Hollywood Reporter themselves didn’t have much to give away just yet, simply stating:

The logline for the feature adaptation is kept deep inside the caves, but Screen Gems is describing it as an R-rated love letter to the horror genre, centering on an ensemble cast. The Hollywood Reporter

The main threat of the game are monsters called Wendigo, which are skinny humanoid creatures that are created as a byproduct of cannibalism. These are, of course, not something you would want to encounter in the real-world. So, it’s unsurprising that the game has been plucked, and picked to add to the ever-increasing adaptations list.

One question on our minds is: will everyone somehow live? In the game itself it is possible to save all of the characters. Horror films, on the other hand, usually don’t have everyone survive. Does this mean Sam will become a final girl?

Looking for more content? Why not check out which is the better Supermassive horror game, The Quarry or Until Dawn?