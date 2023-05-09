Tom Felton Faces the Same Moral Dilemma as Draco Malfoy in Hogwarts Legacy Playthrough

Image Source: Screenshot via Hogwarts Legacy YouTube Channel

After all these years, Tom Felton has returned to the magical world of Harry Potter in video game form, where he reminisces about his time with the franchise. The actor and now author got the chance to play through one of Hogwart Legacy’s fan-favorite storylines, the Sebastian Sallow quest, which primarily deals with the formidable practice of the Dark Arts.

Although Felton’s character Draco Malfoy dabbled in dark magic within the films, he expresses his concerns over its use in the game, given that players can freely perform the Unforgivable Curses. Yet, he also sees why the spells are a necessary evil, at least in Sallow’s case, as he tries to save his sister.

Like many Hogwarts Legacy fans, Tom quickly grew to love Sebastian despite his moral dilemmas with his actions, regarding him as his “newest favorite Slytherin.” Nonetheless, he still shows off his love for Draco Malfoy when comparing his famous role to Sallow. Felton believes that the two characters, along with other Slytherin students, pride themselves on their strong fidelity and willingness to do what’s right, even if it concerns the Dark Arts.

Tom’s character appearance furthers his appreciation for Malfoy as he customizes his avatar to replicate his notable blonde hair. Even more so, he unleashes his inner Draco when he states, “No glasses!” to keep up with the competitive tradition of going against his rival, Harry Potter.

Felton admits that Malfoy would probably learn the Unforgivable Curses without question, but “Tom” wouldn’t necessarily jump at the chance. Aside from his legendary role, he mentions vital differences between the game and the films, considering that players can fully immerse themselves in the world rather than only seeing a particular point of view from the movies.

The actor also conveys his admiration for Slytherin’s resurgence in Hogwarts Legacy since it was previously conceived as the “bad” house.

There are plenty of other shenanigans that Tom gets himself into, and you can watch how it all plays out through his complete playthrough of the “In the Shadow” questline. Or, you can experience it for yourself in the newest release on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as other console versions.

Related Posts