Thunder Lotus Reveals New Roguelite 33 Immortals, Think Hades But Co-Op

If you wanted to play Hades with every last one of your friends, now’s your chance.

The Xbox Games Showcase brought with it plenty of new premiers and announcements, one of which is a new, top-down roguelite by Thunder Lotus, 33 Immortals. From the company who made Spiritfarer, 33 Immortals brings a new spin to the concept of fighting your way through waves and wave of enemies.

From the gameplay preview during the showcase, 33 Immortals will be a 2D roguelite with a stylized, ancient vibe to the art and a whole lot of enemies. Reminiscent to Hades in both gameplay and graphics, 33 Immortals looks to set itself apart from the pack in a major way: Allowing 33 players to fight together at the same time.

During the showcase, 33 Immortals was not given an exact release date, but only that it would be dropping sometime in 2024. It will be a testament to the Xbox’s processing power to see just how well the game runs with so many players, given how hectic and chaotic many roguelites can be with even just one player.

It is not clear from the initial gameplay as to whether or not players will be able to drop into the game sporadically, or if players will have to wait until in-between waves to hop in on the action. It will also be interesting to find out whether or not the difficulty scales based on the number of players currently in the party, or if having a large group of players will allow you to coast through the waves more easily.

33 Immortals has a release date for some time in 2024, so be sure to check back here for all new news and updates regarding the game before it drops on Xbox. Also be sure to check out coverage of the other announcements in the showcase.

About the author

Nick Rivera Nick Rivera graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2021 studying Digital Media and started as a Freelance Writer with Twinfinite in early 2023. Nick plays anything from Halo to Stardew Valley to Peggle, but is a sucker for a magnetic story. More Stories by Nick Rivera

Related Posts