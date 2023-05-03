The Marvel’s Midnight Suns Switch Port Has Been Officially Canceled

Image Source: 2K/Firaxis

Perhaps this shouldn’t have come as too much of a surprise, but it’s always a bit of a bummer getting news like that nevertheless. In an official blog post, 2K and Firaxis announced that while the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Marvel’s Midnight Suns are still scheduled for their May 11 release alongside the Blood Storm DLC, the Switch version has been canceled.

You can check out the Blood Storm DLC trailer down below:

“All four DLC installments (The Good, the Bad, and the Undead; Redemption; The Hunger; and Blood Storm) will be available on launch day to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who purchase the Legendary Edition of the game or the Marvel’s Midnight Season Pass. Note that a Nintendo Switch version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is no longer planned.” 2K and Firaxis

The blog post did not go into any further detail as to why the Switch version has been canceled, but considering that the PC version of the game can be pretty demanding and taxing even on decent rigs, it’s not hard to see why. It’s likely that the Switch wouldn’t have been able to run the game adequately or at a performance level that would’ve been satisfactory for both players and developers, resulting in its subsequent cancelation.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now available on PC and consoles.

