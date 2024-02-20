Temtem: Swarm, a Bullet-Heaven Spin-Off, Announced for PC

Co-developers Crema and GGTech Studios have announced Temtem: Swarm, a ‘bullet-heaven’ spin-off from the 2020 MMORPG.

Billed as a “fast-paced, bullet-heaven experience [that] combines the strategic elements of Temtem combat with the frenetic gameplay of survival games,” it’s a considerable departure from the original game. Initially released in early access on PC in early 2020, Temtem was favorably compared to Pokemon for its creater-capturing and battling gameplay loop.

Swarm seems to be quite different from its predecessor, with a sharper focus on survival gameplay. Of course, it’s still set in the Temtem world. Instead of an open world, you tackle increasingly difficult stages featuring onslaughts of enemies, with bosses to contend against too. Playing as Tems that you catch and upgrade with new traits and abilities, co-op is the name of the game.

In fact, Crema and GGTech Studios developed Temtem: Swarm with three-player co-op in mind. Teammates can revive you if you die, lingering in Ghost Mode to spectate and communicate with your team from the realm beyond. There’s a twist though, because you can either share resources or hog them all for yourself. If you want to get competitive with friends, Swarm is the perfect opportunity. That said, it’s not yet clear whether you can play single-player with AI teammates.

It’s more than just a spin-off, too, with an incredibly detailed builds system to craft the best squad of Tems to clear through waves of enemies. Combining specific Tems on one team adds synergies to your performances. Alongside that, as you defeat enemies your Temtem will evolve, becoming even more powerful.

There’s no confirmed release date just yet, but Temtem: Swarm will launch on PC first, with Steam Deck compatibility confirmed. The dual teams are angling for a console release down the line, too. Everyone can get in on the monster-slaying fun.

We’ll be sure to update you on Temtem: Swarm’s release as it gets closer. Until then, be sure to wishlist the game on Steam and join the Temtem Discord server.