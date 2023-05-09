Surprisingly, the Next Game Freak Title Won’t Be Another Pokemon

Image Source: Private Division and Game Freak

Game Freak, the famous developer of the massive Pokemon franchise, will take a break from monster catching for its next game. The developer has teamed with publisher Private Division (The Outer Worlds, Rollerdrome) for the tentatively titled Project Bloom. Not much is known about this upcoming game at this time, but it will certainly give Game Freak room to stretch its legs on something new.

Regarding this partnership, Game Freak director Kota Furushima says that Private Division was the publisher the developer “wanted to work with on our new game” due to their “track record and global expertise.” Looking through the litany of published games under Private Division, they certainly have both in spades.

Though, Project Bloom won’t be coming to a console near you anytime soon. The press release gives the expected launch window as the “fiscal year 2026.” While this announcement is almost completely void of details, we have at least three years ahead to learn much more.

Project Bloom is described as an “action-adventure game” in a Private Division press release, and that is all we are going to get for now. While there’s a very direct lack of information, this should excite both Game Freak and Pokemon fans because it will surely teach the studio new tricks. However, there’s typically a three or four-year gap between Pokemon games, so it’s possible we might get Generation 10 before or around that time.

Of course, it’s important to note that this isn’t the first non-Pokemon game that Game Freak has created since Pokemon Red and Blue. In recent history, they made Little Town Hero and Tembo the Badass Elephant, and the latter was a partnership with Sega. However, it seems that Project Bloom will have a larger scope than any previous non-‘mon games. Due to this, we’re likely to see something from Game Freak that’s entirely new to longtime fans.

What Is Project Bloom?

All we know at this moment is that Project Bloom will be an action-adventure game coming out sometime during or around 2026. It’s being developed by Game Freak in partnership with publisher Private Division.

Once we know more about this mysterious title, we will happily share the news. Until then, the imagination runs wild!

