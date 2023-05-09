Street Fighter 6’s Open Beta Arrives Next Week
It’s almost showtime!
Capcom’s beloved fight ’em up is all set to make its return on June 2 next month across PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And to whet fans’ appetites, the Japanese company has today announced the dates for the game’s next open beta test.
Specifically, Street Fighter 6‘s next open beta kicks off as early as next week on May 19 and will go on until May 21. The beta will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam players. From what we can gather, PS4 players will not be able to take part in the upcoming open beta.
Much like Street Fighter 6’s last open beta, this one will feature eight different characters: Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Jamie, Juri, Kimberly, and Luke.
Players will also be able to take part in a number of different modes: Ranked Match, Casual Match, Battle Hub Match, Open Tournament, Extreme Battle, Game Center, and Training Mode.
While the core roster remains the same as the last beta, Capcom has confirmed that feedback from this beta test will help the team update the game with further character balances.
For those interested in taking part in the Street Fighter 6 open beta, you’ll have to register a Capcom ID and link your platform, which can be done through here.
Street Fighter 6 is scheduled to launch on June 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
- Street Fighter 6 Showcase Dazzles With New Features, Demo Drops on PlayStation
- There’s Bears and Baddies Abound in the Newest Street Fighter 6 Trailer
- All Characters in Street Fighter 6, Listed
- Street Fighter 6 Arcade Version Announced
- Street Fighter 6 Gets an Offical Release Date & Shows off Levels, Customization & More