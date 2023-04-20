Street Fighter 6 Showcase Dazzles With New Features, Demo Drops on PlayStation

Image Source: Capcom

The hype train for Capcom’s reverential fighting juggernaut, Street Fighter 6, has entered its latest stop, showing off an hour’s worth of new content in its latest showcase.

Lil Wayne was even on-hand to host the proceedings, so you know this was obviously a big deal.

The World Tour mode was at the forefront, allowing us to get a better idea of what to expect in this extensive story mode. As a rookie security officer in Metro City, you’ll create a fighter based on your ideal vision — basically you can make them super pretty or unfathomably hideous — before being taken through the ropes by your trainer, Luke.

Familiar faces from the legendary Street Fighter roster will make an appearance of course, and you can even pick fights with random civilians in the street. Historically speaking, this is very much in line with the safety measures one can expect in Metro City.

It goes without saying, it’s the most ambitious story mode we’ve ever seen from this franchise, but for those seeking a more traditional gameplay experience, the straight-up one-on-one scraps are there for your enjoyment. Customization is the name of the game here, introducing visual damage cues and helpful functions such as sound accessibility options.

Street Fighter 5 was notably bare bones upon release, and Capcom appears to be going to great lengths not to repeat that mistake. There’s team battles, extreme battles with special conditions, online ranked matches, and a steady release schedule of upcoming characters, including favorites like Akuma who will join the fun in 2024.

Last, but not least, Sony fans can already dip their toes in the water, as a demo is now available for PS5 and PS4. Those playing on PC or Xbox X|S will receive a demo on April 26.

Play the #StreetFighter6 Demo now on PS5 and PS4 for a tiny slice of what the full game will offer!



🕹️ Train up with Ryu and Luke

🎨 Delve into Avatar Creation

🌎 Dip a toe into World Tourhttps://t.co/9JWSwOcD9O pic.twitter.com/aJ27VlZazH — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 20, 2023

This game really looks like a labor of love, and we cannot wait to get our hands on it this spring. Street Fighter 6 is scheduled to release on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox X|S on June 2, 2023.

