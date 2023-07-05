Streamer’s Goldfish Overcomes the Odds in Elden Ring Battle to the Death

Image Credit: FromSoftware

Although Elden Ring has been out for over a year, many players are still not done with beating the game in the weirdest ways. The latest one to join the group was PointCrow’s pet goldfish, Tortellini, who beat Malenia’s first phase like a champ.

The YouTuber set up a machine to translate his goldfish movement into a control input, which in turn made the character move. PointCrow has also streamed his pet’s progress on his Twitch channel so his fans can follow Tortellini’s incredible yet absurd journey.

my goldfish beat the first phase of malenia LMAO pic.twitter.com/d0FD6jHg0U — eric pointcrow (@PointCrow) July 4, 2023

Of course, PointCrow does not expect his goldfish to beat Elden Ring like a regular human. He installed the Elden Ring Boss Arena mod so his pet can face each boss without the hassle of stumbling around blindly in the Lands Between.

While it is nigh impossible for Tortellini to understand what is occurring, the fact that a fish was able to defeat the hardest boss in the game accidentally is a feat on its own. Sadly, PointCrow’s pet could not progress further during the five-and-a-half-hour stream because the fish got stuck in Malenia’s second phase.

The Goddess of Rot is not the only one who has fallen to the Tarnished goldfish’s blade. So far, Tortellini has beat the tutorial Soldier of Godrick, Margit, and Godrick the Grafted. Perhaps our brave goldfish will attempt to face the deadly Starscourge Radahn next?

Anyway, if you’re not interested in watching the lengthy stream, you can wait for PointCrow to release a YouTube video soon. He promises to upload a shorter edited video on his channel so his fans on YouTube can also witness the majesty of Tortellini.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts