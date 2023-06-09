A Starfield Xbox Controller Has Been Leaked on Reddit

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield has been by far Xbox’s most hyped upcoming first-party title, and excitement has started to reach a fever pitch as its long-awaited release on Sept. 6 finally draws near. That excitement has been so strong that Microsoft, who has naturally given top billing to Bethesda’s first new IP in over 25 years, is prepping some tie-in merchandise.

Ahead of the combined Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct on June 11, the presence of a limited edition Starfield Xbox controller has been leaked heavily by numerous sources. While initially presumed to be fake, images of this controller have begun making the rounds all over social media. Notably, Reddit user Krunkburrito has taken to the Starfield subreddit to post some close-up images of this slick new controller:

What’s more, others are reportedly finding the controller’s packaging in stores. While it’s not currently available to purchase in these stores, the fact that stores are displaying its packaging indicates that it’s pretty close to release despite not officially being announced by Microsoft. It looks like the limited edition peripheral will retail at approximately $79.99.

While neither Microsoft nor Bethesda has officially confirmed the controller’s release, it’s reported that Xbox will showcase the controller during the Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct and will make it available immediately following the show. With this combined showcase set to last about two hours, expect plenty of Starfield content to build on its massive anticipation.

Matt Anderson

