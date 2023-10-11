Starfield Player Gets Made the Butt of a Fly-By Joke, Literally

Starfield has since amassed a bustling community of players that have been wowed, bewildered, transfixed, hilariously entertained, and everything in between by the literal galaxy-sized RPG. It has as many cosmic mysteries to explore as it does comical treasures, and players haven’t been shy about sharing the whimsical and silly random encounters they’ve come across from one grav jump to another.

One such player who goes by ‘3rdShiftHomunculus’ on Reddit decided to share the most recent moment of hilarity they stumbled upon during their intergalactic travels. Upon arriving into the orbit of Proxima Ternion III, they came across a UC Vanguard ship that hailed them to ask a very simple question, one that undoubtedly makes most of anyone inwardly groan and laugh at the same time. “Do you know the way to Uranus?”

Image Source: 3rdShiftHomunculus via Reddit

Of course your main protagonist has never heard of such a joke, an archaic remnant of Earth-born comedy, and answers back point blank, “Yeah I do.” It’s one glimpse away on your trusty Starmap, after all. Of course it goes right over your protagonist’s head and the pilot of the other ship takes advantage. “I sure hope so. It’s right behind you! Smell you later!” Naturally, they grav jump away before you can even think of firing a missile at them passive aggressively in response.

It’s just one of countless possible random encounters with some very peculiar folk and amusing banter situations that often feel all too relatable, even in the deep, cold voice of space. Granted, we do think this one is slightly better than the “a geologist walks into a bar” jokester that accidentally grav jumps away before she can get to the punch line.