Stardew Valley Creator Teases Contents of Next Big Update

ConcernedApe, creator of the hit farming sim Stardew Valley, has posted an image on Twitter that teases the next free content update that’s in development. He is currently working on version 1.6 of the game, which brings a substantial list of new features to the game.

Top on the list is the introduction of a new major festival, which will likely provide a fresh communal experience. Additionally, players will be able to participate in two new mini-festivals, ensuring that there’s never a dull moment in the valley.

The teaser also outlined new late-game content which will further expand on each of the skill areas. Seasoned players can enjoy more complex challenges as they increase their farming, fishing, mining, foraging, and combat skills.

The version 1.6 update will also feature new items and crafting recipes, expanding the horizons of creativity for the players. The gameplay will further be spiced up with Joja alternatives for some of the end-game quests. This will offer more pathways to achieving game objectives.

One notable inclusion is the support for 8 player multiplayer on PC, which widens the opportunity for additional multiplayer experiences. Players will now have the chance to cultivate friendships and create shared memories in larger groups.

These are just a few of the many new features that ConcernedApe is working on for the version 1.6 update. As usual, the update will be free to download.

He noted, though, that this is just a sneak peak. The update is still in development with no release date yet. It will likely be quite some time before it is ready to download, so keep an eye out for more information in the future.

You can see the list of everything that ConcernedApe listed for the content update in his tweet below.

1.6 content sneak peek. no release date yet pic.twitter.com/vyhbFRkZ00 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 27, 2023

Stardew Valley is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and iOS/Android. It was recently added to the Apple Arcade lineup of games.