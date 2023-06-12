Skull and Bones Returns with Musical Performance, Closed Beta Dates

Skull and Bones is back with fresh signs of life via a live musical performance, new trailer, and a firm closed Beta date penned for later this year.
During the official Ubisoft Forward showcase held during Summer Game Fest 2023, a live musical performance was held to footage of the game. The band Home Free sang a title track sea shanty from the game, and played instruments as footage of characters blasting, sailing, and exploring played over a screen in the background. It was an oddly effective angle for showing off the game, and does speak to the quality of the upcoming title’s soundtrack.
The real news, however, came after this performance concluded. An infographic appeared on screen revealing that a closed beta will be held between Aug. 25 and Aug. 28, wherein eager players can finally dive into the game proper. Those interested can sign up to participate in the test period by going to the game’s official website.
It’s good news for fans of the game, as the title has been AWOL in terms of updates regarding its development progress ever since its most recent delay late last year. There’s plenty to love about the trailer too, and it’s well worth checking out in full down below.
Skull and Bones is still slated for release in 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more on the title, check out any of the related articles down below, and be sure to stay tuned to Twinfinite for all the other news out of the latest Ubisoft Forward.
About the author
Keenan McCall
Keenan has been a nerd from an early age, watching anime and playing games for as long as I can remember. Since obtaining a bachelor's degree in journalism back in 2017, he has written thousands of articles covering gaming, animation, and entertainment topics galore.