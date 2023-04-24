Resident Evil 4 Fan Shows Off How Attache Cases Scale in Real Life

Image Source: Capcom

It’s safe to say that Capcom’s beloved survival horror series boasts a number of signature characteristics that fans know and love. From mysterious Merchants to cheesy dialogue to cryptic puzzles, there are a wealth of hallmarks that comprise the Japanese publisher’s iconic horror IP. And one recognisable Resident Evil 4 detail has been brought to life by a devout fan.

That’s right, if you’ve ever wondered how Leon’s attache case would look in real life, Reddit user AbatNaBitin has got your back. Behold Leon’s characteristic inventory screen… but this time, in real life:

Image Source: Reddit

Clearly, AbatNaBitin has gone to painstaking lengths to get the exact proportions of each item and weapon just right. Personally, I really love the cute plush of a fish instead of a genuine black bass, but I digress.

To help viewers visualise the differences in size, the image even includes a pretty accurate depiction of everybody’s favorite law enforcement officer, Leon Kennedy, as a comparison. Nice touch!

Of course, the real mystery is how the heck does Leon lug this massive briefcase around with him? Don’t overthink it, folks!

As for the recent Resident Evil 4 Remake, we absolutely loved our time with the game. In fact, our very own Reviews Editor Zhiqing Wan waxed lyrical about Capcom’s remake in her 4.5/5 review, concluding:

Resident Evil 4 Remake is further proof that Capcom knows exactly what made these games so beloved in the first place, and longtime fans will find a lot to love in this brilliant recreation of the 2005 classic.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Related Posts