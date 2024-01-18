Payday 3 Developers Address Future of the Hopeless Heist Sim

The highly anticipated launch of Payday 3 was turned sour quickly as the game was plagued with issues in the eyes of the players, with problems like server failures, features missing and no offline mode.

Now, four months after its launch in a post titled “Our Plans Going Forward,” the developers of Payday 3 have made a statement regarding the struggling game’s future.

Image Source: Deep Silver via Twinfinite

Right off the bat, the devs were sure to address the fact that they know players are not happy with Payday 3. It’s not unlike a studio to try to dodge the negative press as best as possible and try to paint themselves in a positive light, but the studio has been aware of people’s feelings since the launch of the game and can’t really hide from them.

Luckily, as ominous as the post’s title may sound, Starbreeze Studios doesn’t seem like they plan on pulling the plug “The Day Before – style” anytime soon. With the amount of feedback the studio has received in forums, comments and social media, it would be a shame for the developers to call it a wash and give up on the game.

The team on Twitter/X has even gotten a nickname — payday twitter man — as the community has had to have such close contact with the studio in order to communicate the slew of problems it was faced with. Starbreeze Studios has spent the time since launch doing a great deal of saying how they’re taking feedback into account, and much of the announcement on January 17 echoes the same sentiment.

The studio then goes on to claim that they have assembled a “strike team” of some of their veteran developers in order to make the game reach people’s initial expectations. This team consists of people from all different departments of the studio, being the community, design, production and communication teams, with the hope of properly taking all of that feedback and putting it to work.

They close out the post with a time frame to look forward to finding out more; February 2024. Whether this announcement will come early or late in the month is still yet to be seen, but they claim that it will detail future improvements to Payday 3 and when players can expect them to roll out.

While this seems like a great promise on the surface, it’s only backed by months of players constantly finding issues, bugs and matchmaking errors within the game. It’s hard to say for sure whether this “strike team” will actually make a difference in the aspects of Payday 3 that consumers are really looking for, but it seems like a step in the right direction.