Category:
News

Palworld Pal Arena Update Revealed For Summer 2024

It's time to P-P-P-Pal duel!
Image of Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 03:11 pm
Image Source: Pocketpair
Image Source: Pocketpair

Pocketpair is showing in no uncertain terms that Palworld is gearing up for a very eventful Summer season. After recently debuting its first batch of raid content with Bellanoir, a new teaser has now revealed a first look at Palworld’s Pal Arena update. While details are still sparse, here’s everything we know so far about what to expect from Palworld’s new PVP mode, and how we predict it’ll work.

Recommended Videos

Palworld’s Pal Arena Update Brings PVP Gameplay

Palworld what is the Pal Arena
Image Source: Pocketpair

Yesterday, Pocketpair dropped an announcement on their official Discord that “something special coming to Palworld later this year” would be revealed today, courtesy of the Triple-i Initiative livestream. For those unfamiliar, the Triple-i Initiative is a brand-new, cut-and-clean digital showcase for all upcoming indie game titles and updates.

A very brief teaser revealed Palworld’s upcoming Pal Arena update, which is slated for sometime this summer. Two players will get to duke it out in a huge coliseum, with their chosen Pals set for battle. It also looks like an entire party of Pals can be summoned at once rather than one-on-one, which will certainly make for exciting chaos.

Aside from its anticipated summer debut, little else was shown (though we keenly spotted a grass-elemental Quivern!), so there’s still plenty of speculation about how exactly PvP will work in Palworld. An educated guess would be that the Pal Arena will be its own separate mode that can be accessed after launching the game.

Whether there will be stat caps on Pals also remains to be seen, as players have gone the distance to create the strongest possible version of the most powerful Pals in the game. Perhaps there ultimately will be different sub-modes that allow different levels of Pals, but we imagine that’ll come in further updates.

Palworld what is the current roadmap for the game
Image Source: Pocketpair

Either way, we expect the Pal Arena to bring an influx of activity back to the game, and we can only hope that it’ll come in tandem with an addition of new Pals and other content as well. The roadmap shared by the developers (seen above) promises all of that and more.

Be sure to follow Palworld on their official Discord server and @Palworld_EN on X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest updates about the game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article April Fools Game Mode Coming to Dead By Daylight
dead by daylight my little oni
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
April Fools Game Mode Coming to Dead By Daylight
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Load From Last Inn Rest Causing Players to Lose Their Autosaves in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Dragon's Dogma 2 medusa gaze turning soldiers to stone
Category: News
News
Load From Last Inn Rest Causing Players to Lose Their Autosaves in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Players Are Speculating on What the GTA 6 Phone Apps Will Be
GTA 6 Fans Are Already Speculating on What Apps the Phone Will Have
Category: News
News
Players Are Speculating on What the GTA 6 Phone Apps Will Be
Nick Rivera Nick Rivera Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article April Fools Game Mode Coming to Dead By Daylight
dead by daylight my little oni
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
April Fools Game Mode Coming to Dead By Daylight
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Load From Last Inn Rest Causing Players to Lose Their Autosaves in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Dragon's Dogma 2 medusa gaze turning soldiers to stone
Category: News
News
Load From Last Inn Rest Causing Players to Lose Their Autosaves in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Players Are Speculating on What the GTA 6 Phone Apps Will Be
GTA 6 Fans Are Already Speculating on What Apps the Phone Will Have
Category: News
News
Players Are Speculating on What the GTA 6 Phone Apps Will Be
Nick Rivera Nick Rivera Mar 8, 2024
Author
Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY.