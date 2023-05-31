Overwatch 2 Reveals the Identities of Two More LGBTQ+ Characters Ahead of June’s Pride Event
Overwatch 2’s first Pride event is just around the corner!
Overwatch 2 is ready to launch the first-ever Pride event in the game, starting June 1, 2023. This is no surprise to many, as Overwatch 2 has always aimed to hold a diverse and inclusive cast of Heroes that many people worldwide can relate to and identify with. However, after revealing the sexualities of two more characters in preparation for Overwatch 2’s Pride event and celebration, many more fans have found themselves pleasantly surprised.
As it turns out, these two characters are none other than Pharah (lesbian) and Baptiste (bisexual), making them both the most recently-confirmed members of the LGBTQ+ Overwatch 2 roster, joining Tracer, Lifeweaver, and Soldier: 76 proudly. The Overwatch 2 team has released a new short story, ‘As You Are,’ focusing on Pharah, Baptiste, and their identities.
While Pharah and Baptise are, without a doubt, a welcome addition to Overwatch 2’s LGBTQ+ roster, some players may be less surprised than others to see this announcement. This is because some subtle hints have previously been given about both of these heroes.
Firstly, Blizzard themselves stated in the announcement that Pharah has always been speculated by the fanbase to be an LGBTQ+ character, primarily due to the popularity of the fictional ‘Pharmercy’ ship (Pharah + Mercy). Baptiste has also recently had some intrigue from fans directed to his sexuality due to some flirty voice lines he shares with Season 4’s latest support addition, Lifeweaver.
To celebrate this event, Overwatch 2’s Hybrid Map, Midtown, is receiving a Pride festival makeover, complete with eye-catching rainbows around every corner and confetti floating through the air. This map remake falls into the same category as the other event maps, such as Halloween Eichenwalde (Aldersbrunn) or the Christmas variation of Kings’ Row and Blizzard World. It’s currently unknown if any extra maps will receive a Pride-themed remake or if special skins will hit the Overwatch Shop, so we’ll all have to wait and see for now.
Overwatch 2’s Pride 2023 will provide every player that logs in within the duration of the event with an extensive collection of Player Icons and Name Cards, allowing them to customize their profiles and celebrate Pride in-game. This has been something fans have been inquiring about for a very long time now, so it’s nice to see that everyone will have the option to represent their identities as they wish proudly.
The massive list of Pride-inclusive profile customization items set to be given out to players for free is as follows:
Player Icons:
- Agender Flag
- Aromantic Flag
- Asexual Flag
- Bisexual Flag
- Gay Flag
- Genderfluid Flag
- Intersex Flag
- Lesbian Flag
- Non-Binary Flag
- Pansexual Flag
- Transgender Flag
- Progress Pride
- Intersex-Inclusive Progress
- Rainbow (Already in game)
Name Cards:
- Agender Pride
- Aromantic Pride
- Asexual Pride
- Bisexual Pride
- Gay Pride
- Genderfluid Pride
- Intersex Pride
- Lesbian Pride
- Non-Binary Pride
- Pansexual Pride
- Transgender Pride
- Overwatch Pride
- Progress Pride
- Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride
- Tracer Pride
- Tracer Lesbian Pride
- Soldier: 76 Pride
- Soldier: 76 Gay Pride
- Lifeweaver Pride
- Lifeweaver Pansexual Pride
- Pharah Pride
- Pharah Lesbian Pride
- Baptiste Pride
- Baptiste Bisexual Pride
About the author
- Bizarre Overwatch 2 Bug Is Causing Some Payload Matches to Brick
- Overwatch 2’s Big PvE Mode Plans Have Been Scrapped, Will Focus On Smaller Standalone Missions Instead
- Why is Sigma Disabled From Competitive Play in Overwatch 2 Season 4? Answered
- How to Counter Genji in Overwatch 2
- How to Spectate in Overwatch 2