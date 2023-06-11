Oil Rig Horror ‘Still Wakes The Deep’ Unveiled at Xbox Showcase

The Chinese Room

Xbox’s June 2023 Showcase has revealed a brand new narrative horror game called Still Wakes The Deep. It’s developed by The Chinese Room, a British studio known for Everyone’s Gone to the Rapture and Dear Esther.

While the developers’ previous titles have largely been based in the exploration genre, they’ve shelved that in favor of the supernatural, with Still Wakes The Deep confirmed as a narrative-driven horror title in which players take on the role of an offshore oil rig worker.

Already a dangerous and potentially lonely occupation, players are thrown in the deep end (pun intended) when the rig begins to collapse and an “otherworldly horror” makes itself known.

Set in December 1975, the game looks to take on themes of isolation and survival, with The Chinese Room saying: “Run, climb, and swim through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks. Face a terrifying, unrelenting foe. And pray that, one day, you get to see your family again.”

The teaser trailer, which dropped at June 11’s Xbox Showcase, tells us little about the story but a lot about the setting, focussing on an isolated oil rig at the mercy of the elements and whatever entity players have to keep at bay (sea what I did there).

In terms of release date, there’s nothing concrete for now. The Chinese Room have promised an “early” 2024 release date. For now, that’s all the information we have. We’d assume that means the first quarter (January through March), but that’s just a guess and the devs may yet need to adjust their schedule.

It’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, as well as on Steam and PlayStation. Whatever platform you’re playing on, it should get your adrenaline going.

