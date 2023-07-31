Nintendo’s Next-Gen Console May Launch Sooner Than You Think

Since the Nintendo Switch’s release, the console has continued to thrive in sales and popularity thanks to its ever-growing gaming collection and updated models. But now that the device has been out for quite some time, many fans are wondering about the next phase for the company.

Fortunately, there has been a new development on this front regarding the new generational devices. According to sources from VGC, the next Nintendo model is expected to release in the “second half of 2024,” given that this period will give the company enough time to implement the proper storage capacity on Day One launch.

The new hardware will function similarly to the Nintendo Switch through its expected portable mode, as many users have found this feature helpful and convenient for on-the-go gaming sessions. The device may also include an LCD screen rather than the OLED model to ensure that costs are down for the official version.

Unlike the digital editions of Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5, the next-gen Nintendo will include hard copies, but it isn’t clear if it will support backward compatibility for past Switch games. Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, fans hope to see this feature available for the new hardware, considering that many have made a ton of purchases over the years.

So, to get started on a brand-new experience, you may want to save up for Nintendo’s potential launch next year. We’ll just have to cross our fingers for a new Animal Crossing installment along with it, and maybe even another hit Zelda game.