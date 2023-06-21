New Marvel Snap Bug Is Preventing Spider-Ham from Showing Up in Caches & Reserves

Image Source: Second Dinner

This season of Marvel Snap is an exciting one for a couple of reasons: all of the new card releases are actually exciting and have a ton of potential, and two out of three cards will be releasing directly to Series 4, which means they’ll only cost 3,000 Tokens to purchase. Spider-Ham was the first of these direct-to-Series-4 cards, and he’s just dropped this week, but there’s an issue. If you’ve been hoarding your Collector’s Caches and Reserves and you’re close to opening another Series 4 card, and you’re hoping to pull Spider-Ham from one of these boxes, you’re out of luck.

Second Dinner has since announced on their Discord server that there’s currently an issue preventing Spider-Ham from showing up on the Collection Track. Here’s the full statement:

“We’re investigating an issue that’s preventing Spider-Ham from appearing on the Collection Track. It is absolutely our intent that newly released cards are available via the Collection Track upon release. We’ll keep you updated when we have more information.”

This means that if you still have your boxes hoarded for Spider-Ham and haven’t opened them yet, you might want to hold off until Second Dinner confirms that this issue has been resolved. While Spider-Ham does only cost 3,000 Tokens to purchase, you’ll definitely want to hold out for the chance of pulling him from a box to save your Tokens for another card in the future.

This isn’t the only bug we’ve seen in Marvel Snap this season; many Infinite players from last season reported being started off at a higher rank than they should’ve been, allowing them to climb back up to 100 much quicker than usual. This is an issue that Second Dinner has also highlighted, and have indicated that it’ll be fixed for next season. We’ve also seen some backlash regarding one of the latest bundles featuring Darkhawk, a moderately powerful Series 4 card that has been released for months, but has yet to drop down to Series 3.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

