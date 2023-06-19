Marvel Snap’s Latest Darkhawk Bundle Is Pissing Off its Player Base

Image Source: Marvel

Ever since its global launch, Second Dinner has started releasing various cosmetics and cards bundles in Marvel Snap. Most of these bundles are generally pretty good value, allowing you to get a bunch of Tokens, Gold, Credits, and sometimes cool new variants to add to your collection. There have been pricier bundles as well, but generally, these bundles also offered decent value, such as the Flaviano Collector package, which offered a whole ton of Tokens to help you nab whatever card you wanted in the Spotlight shop.

However, the latest bundle featuring Darkhawk has drawn a ton of ire from the player base. Right now, the Darkhawk bundle comes with a new variant, an avatar, 310 boosters, and 1,000 Credits. Priced at $29.99, this bundle has also been advertised with a small banner that states “3x value”, when in actuality, this is one of the worst deals we’ve seen in Marvel Snap so far.

Just from a currency point of view, $29.99 can get you 2,600 Gold, which gives you more than double the Credits if you purchased the currency directly. Obviously, the main draw here is the card itself. It’s important to note that Darkhawk had released into Series 5 months ago, and as per Second Dinner’s original Series drop plan, he dropped to Series 4 a couple months after and should’ve entered Series 3 by now.

Since then, though, the Series drop system for Marvel Snap has changed yet again, and Second Dinner has stated that the new system will be a lot more flexible, with some new cards directly releasing into Series 4, while other cards may remain in Series 5 a little longer. On one hand, this makes it easier for players to save up for certain cards that they want that may release in Series 4 from the get-go. But on the other hand, it also means that actual good cards like Darkhawk and Jeff may not see a Series drop for months on end.

Keep in mind that the drop rates for Series 4 and 5 cards are still pretty abysmal, and with Darkhawk getting such an overpriced bundle, it’s hard not to feel like this is a straight up pay-to-win bundle that forces players to shell out real money if they want to get a good card right off the bat. Marvel Snap’s already operating on a season pass system where players can buy the monthly pass to get a new card, but if we start seeing more bundles featuring coveted Series 4 and 5 cards, this may actually be a slippery slope that leads to even more questionably priced bundles that encourages players to spend more money to keep up with the meta game.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

