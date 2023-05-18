New Lords of the Fallen Trailer Looks Super Promising; Makes Us Yearn for a Bloodborne Sequel

Image Source: Deck13 and CI Games

It’s been 9 years since the first Lords of the Fallen dropped a unique take on the Soulsborne genre. While you could still lose your accumulated XP, you could also bank it for later (something repeated in the developer’s The Surge titles). This year will finally mark the release of the sequel, first revealed in August 2022.

With the game set for an October release date, we have finally gotten a first look at gameplay. The trailer shows off a sequel that honestly looks quite a bit different than what the original offered, for the better. It’s moody and atmospheric to the point that we couldn’t help but think of another gothic Souls game.

You guessed right, it reminded us heavily of Bloodborne. At this point, the Bloodborne 2 possibility seems further and further away. However, Lords of the Fallen seems primed to take that position. We gave the original game an average score, but still complimented the combat system. It seems that the developers found there was room for improvement and combat seems much faster.

The only thing this gameplay trailer is missing is that it should show off some of the co-op. The original game was complete single player, so throwing an additional person into the mix this time around will be interesting. We’re hoping the rock music heard in both this trailer and the one from Gamescom might actually be part of the game’s soundtrack.

For those interested, Lords of the Fallen is coming out on October 13 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

