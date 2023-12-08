Light No Fire Is a New Multiplayer Fantasy Game from Hello Games

After working on No Man’s Sky for years, it seems Hello Games is finally ready to start on a new adventure and a new project. At The Game Awards today, Sean Murray took the stage to announce their new game, titled Light No Fire. You can check out the trailer for yourself down below.

Unlike No Man’s Sky, Light No Fire is a fantasy game set on Earth, and will feature multiplayer elements where players get to team up to explore the world and fight off various monsters. The game will also feature multiple biomes. It’s clear that Light No Fire uses the same engine as No Man’s Sky, and some of the environments might look a little familiar, but it’s clear that the vibe is going to be completely different.

The game is more medieval fantasy in its setting, featuring dragons, volcanoes, and the like, and it’ll certainly feel like quite the stark departure from No Man’s Sky.

Light No Fire has no set release date or window just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.