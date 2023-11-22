Lethal Company Players Discover that the Game’s So Much Better With Gangnam Style In It

Developed by Zeekerss, Lethal Company is the latest multiplayer horror indie hit on Steam. Its explosion in popularity quickly led to it surpassing Phasmophobia in terms of peak concurrent players, and needless to say, the fun mods are already pouring in.

Reddit user u/boheaa posted a clip on the forum showing off the custom boombox music mod for the game, and while it’s simple in premise, it also makes the game that much more goofy and funny. The mod in question does exactly what it says on the box: it lets you play custom music on the in-game boombox, which players can carry around the map.

You can check out the clip of the mod in action down below:

The main song of choice in this clip is PSY’s Gangnam Style, the viral Korean hit of 2012, and when you contrast PSY’s upbeat dance tune with Lethal Company’s grim atmosphere, the juxtaposition is just perfect. What better way to announce your presence to your teammates than by waltzing into your ship with “HEY SEXY LADY” blasting obnoxiously.

The mod allows you to play any song you’d like, so if you’re feeling particularly emo today, you could go with the classic Mr Brightside as well. Now, we’re just waiting on the inevitable rickrolling clip to come around.

Lethal Company is now available on PC via Steam early access.