Kirby’s Star Stacker and Other Japan-Exclusive Games Have Been Added to Nintendo Switch Online

Three of these four classic Nintendo games were originally only released in Japan...until now.

Nintendo has just dropped four more classic games to its Switch Online libraries. Interestingly, three of these titles originally released only in Japan and never translated into English.

On the Super Nintendo Entertainment System online library, you can now play the game Kirby’s Star Stacker. This title originally only released on the Super Famicom in Japan, but you might recognize that it received a western release as a remake on the Game Boy. It’s a falling puzzle game in which you earn stars by matching pairs of blocks.

On the Game Boy online library, you can now play Quest for Camelot, which originally released for the Game Boy Color in 1998. It’s an action RPG featuring nine worlds and 60 levels.

Additionally, there are now two more games from the Nintendo Entertainment System in the online library. The first game is Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day. This is an Olympic sport game that originally only released on the Famicom. The second title is Joy Mech Fight. This is an odd robot fighting game that originally only released on Famicom.

It seems as though the three games that previously only released in Japan have not been translated to English. Luckily, each of them look easy enough to navigate without needing to read much.

Kirby’s Star Stacker, Joy Mech Fight, Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!, and Quest for Camelot are all available now in their respective classic libraries for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. You can watch the official trailer for these games below.