Kemuri Is a New Supernatural Ghost Game from Ikumi Nakamura

The last time we saw Ikumi Nakamura at The Game Awards, she unveiled Ghostwire Tokyo from Bethesda and Tango Gameworks, and made quite the impression on the audience. After departing Tango Gameworks, she founded a new studio called Unseen, and this year, she’s ready to unveil her new project, titled Kemuri.

You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

Kemuri certainly seems to share a lot of similarities with Ghostwire Tokyo, but perhaps with a more upbeat and punkish vibe. The core concept feels familiar: you’ll traipse through a city that gets invaded by ghosts, demons, and supernatural beings that you can’t see on the surface. Presumably, your job will be to hunt them down and exorcise them as necessary.

The trailer only showed off the game’s cinematics, and we’ve yet to see any gameplay footage just yet, but the concept itself certainly seems intriguing.

Kemuri has yet to receive a release date, but we’ll keep you posted as more info comes our way.