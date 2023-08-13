Japan Sweeps All Three VGC Divisions at 2023 Pokemon Worlds

The 2023 Pokemon World Championships event is now in the books, and on the video game championship front, Japan has plenty of reason to celebrate. Sora Ebisawa (Juniors), Tomoya Ogawa (Seniors), and Shohei Kimura (Masters) successfully defended their home turf, with the Japanese players claiming victory in convincing fashion.

Though the Rapid Strike Style of Urshifu is obviously the staple of the metagame, appearing in all six rosters of the finals, the MVP in the end was likely the diminutive Amoonguss. Armed with the dreaded 100% sleep chance of Spore, the menacing mushroom imposed its will — most notably in the Masters Division, where its infuriating defensive play style had the opponent on the ropes early on.

This year’s edition of the Pokemon World Championships was held in Yokohama, Japan, with over VGC 250 participants competing across the three age brackets. The ruleset for this tournament was Regulation Set D for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Congratulations to all of the participants, and all hail the mighty Amoonguss!

Pokemon World Championships 2023 – VGC Juniors Division

Sora Ebisawa (Champion, Japan) – Tornadus (Incarnate), Dragonite, Flutter Mane, Urshifu (Rapid Strike), Heatran, Amoonguss

Kohei Ukai (Runner-Up, Japan) – Tornadus (Incarnate), Urshifu (Rapid Strike), Chien-Pao, Amoonguss, Flutter Mane, Iron Hands

Pokemon World Championships 2023 – VGC Seniors Division

Tomoya Ogawa (Champion, Japan) – Urshifu (Rapid Strike), Arcanine (Hisuian), Gastrodon, Rillaboom, Zapdos, Sylveon

Robbie Schaaij (Runner-Up, Netherlands) – Tornadus (Incarnate), Heatran, Amoonguss, Urshifu (Rapid Strike), Landorus (Therian), Flutter Mane

Pokemon World Championships 2023 – VGC Masters Division

Shohei Kimura (Champion, Japan) – Flutter Mane, Iron Hands, Landorus (Therian), Chien-Pao, Urshifu (Rapid Strike), Amoonguss

Michael Kelsch (Runner-Up, Germany) – Rillaboom, Heatran, Urshifu (Rapid Strike), Chien-Pao, Dragapult, Farigiraf