Hideo Kojima & Jordan Peele Unveil OD, a Horror Game “For Players & Screamers”

Not a movie, not a game, but a completely different type of medium. Of course!

It wouldn’t be a real Game Awards ceremony without at least a mention of Hideo Kojima himself, who has since put out Death Stranding after leaving Konami and opening his new studio, Kojima Productions. The new game in question is titled OD, and yeah, it’s a weird one as you might expect.

You can check out the reveal trailer for yourself down below:

At first glance, we guessed it might’ve been a new trailer for the previously announced Death Stranding 2, but it’s completely different. Kojima describes OD as a game, but also a movie, and a completely new form of media. So yeah, we don’t know what it is, but if we know anything about Kojima, we know it’s likely going to be pretty innovative, and unlike anything we’ve ever played or seen before.

In a surprise turn of events, Get Out and Nope director Jordan Peele also showed up during the presentation to reveal that he and Kojima would be collaborating on OD. Peele expressed his respect and admiration for Kojima after playing Metal Gear Solid 2, while Kojima similarly expressed his admiration for Peele’s movies. Given Kojima’s well-known love for film and cinema, it’s no surprise to see that the two have joined forces for a new project.

Another thing to note is that OD is an Xbox Game Studios game, and will likely be exclusive to PC and Xbox consoles.

OD doesn’t have a set release date or even a window just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.