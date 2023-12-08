GoW Ragnarok to Debut Free DLC Valhalla Next Week

God of War Ragnarok captivated fans of the Nordic action-adventure franchise everywhere upon its release late last year, and just as the game has passed its first anniversary, the team at Santa Monica Studio has debuted a trailer showing an upcoming DLC that is not only right around the corner, it’s completely free for everyone.

The DLC in question is to be called God of War Ragnarok – Valhalla, and judging by the vibrant trailer shown at this year’s Game Awards, it’s set to be a incredible-looking gauntlet of epic battles against some truly fearsome mythical creatures, certainly something that Kratos is no stranger to by now.

As any fans of Nordic lore know as well, Valhalla is a majestic hall of glory where warriors who die in battle are brought to after death, to feast and joust with their fellow brethren for the rest of time. Geoff Keighley describes it as a new adventure that “blends God of War Ragnarok’s combat with elements inspired by the roguelike genre”.

As if that weren’t enough to look forward to, this new DLC will be dropping for all owners of God of War Ragnarok next week, on December 12. Even better, the DLC is entirely free, no strings attached. Players will be able to download and dive into it first thing next Wednesday.

As Geoff Keighley noted after the trailer premiere, the team at Santa Monica Studio has put this together for all of their fans as a gift and heartfelt ‘thank you’ for all of the love and support for the franchise. Christopher Judge, the enigmatic actor for Kratos who earlier presented the first award of the night, also shares the same sentiment.

God of War Ragnarok is currently available on PS4 and PS5. Check out the world premiere debut trailer for the new DLC, “Valhalla”, presented by the Game Awards.