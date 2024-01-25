Fortnite Finally Returns to a Long-Awaited Platform

Back in 2020, Fortnite was removed from iOS devices due to the game’s direct payment system on the Apple Store. This ensued a legal case between Epic Games and Apple, ultimately leaving iOS players high and dry.

Since then, Apple users have wondered about Fortnite’s return but were left disappointed over time. But now, after roughly four years, the game has finally returned to iOS on the Epic Games Store. It will, however, only be available for those in Europe.

Remember Fortnite on iOS?



How bout we bring that back.



Later this year Fortnite will return in Europe on iOS through the @EpicGames Store.

(shoutout DMA – an important new law in the EU making this possible). @Apple, the world is watching. pic.twitter.com/VdHWTe8i1c — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 25, 2024

This is all thanks to the DMA (Digital Markets Act), a digital platform regulation specifically for the European Union. Nevertheless, iOS users not based in this area are still curious about their mobile launch, and there doesn’t seem to be an indication of it occurring anytime soon.

Based on the Fortnite Twitter/X post, it does look like Epic Games is trying to make it happen by speaking directly to Apple with the statement, “The world is watching.” Then, there’s an animation from everybody’s favorite banana, Peely, as they initiate an “I am watching you” type of interaction.

The Epic Games Newsroom Twitter/X account has claimed that Fortnite will return to iOS in 2024. Yet, there may be some delays while they try to settle the case with Apple.

Fortnite will return to iOS in Europe in 2024, distributed by the upcoming @EpicGames Store for iOS. Stay tuned for details as we figure out the regulatory timeline. We'll continue to argue to the courts and regulators that Apple is breaking the law. https://t.co/MHh6EGVinC — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) January 25, 2024

Even if the Fortnite iOS return isn’t available in other countries, there are still a few ways to enjoy it on mobile. More specifically, you can use it on Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Android, Samsung, and Amazon Luna. These platforms require the Epic Games app and utilize cloud streaming to keep your progress intact.

Fortnite mobile functions relatively the same as the console version, but there will be some drawbacks in gameplay and graphics. You’ll also need to have a stable internet connection for it to run much smoother.

We’ll just have to see if iOS makes it onto the rest of the mobile devices if any service laws happen to change.