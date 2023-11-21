Is Epic Games Down? How to Check Server Status

Due to the ongoing chapters of the hit game Fortnite, the EG network can sometimes run into issues with a significant amount of players. So, if you are wondering about the Epic Games server status, here’s everything you need to know.

Is Epic Games Down Right Now?

The Epic Games servers are currently working, but there may be issues with log-in errors. Some users have mentioned various problems with Fortnite, which has been getting some buzz with the release of the OG chapter. Thus, you’ll likely expect delays in performance while the number of players continues to grow for the recent celebration.

Players can also expect some downtimes, specifically with Fornite, as there have been a few maintenance periods for upcoming patches. Other networks, like Rocket League and Fall Guys, seem to be functioning for the time being, so you shouldn’t run into any problems with these titles.

How to Check Epic Games Server Status

You can check the Epic Games server status on the following pages:

Fortunately, the Epic Games Store has a handy feature that allows users to check the status of all projects, from Fortnite to its online services. Each entry displays a green-colored ‘Operational’ standing unless an error has occurred for a particular title. The site also provides you with information about previous incidents that have occurred, primarily regarding downtimes for games.

But if you’re still experiencing problems with the Epic Games server, you can check Downdetector to see if others are encountering the same issues. Those seeing a spike in reports may want to steer clear of the platform until the system has been updated.

Although the Epic Games Help Twitter account doesn’t have as much content as the previous two, it can sometimes provide you with information on updates and recent errors.

That does it for our guide on the Epic Games server status. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to fix Error Code 0 in Fortnite.