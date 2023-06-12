First Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay Reveals the Newest Franchise Scoundrel

Image Source: Massive Entertainment

Ubisoft shared a gameplay walkthrough of its upcoming open-world Star Wars game, Star Wars: Outlaws, during its ‘Forward’ livestream today.

Kay Vess is one of the franchise’s trademark scoundrels looking for her freedom in Star Wars Outlaws. Her journey will take her across the galaxy to planets previously unseen in the franchise. Accompanied by only her companion Nix, she must do what she needs to survive. The game takes place between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

The gameplay shown during the 2023 Ubisoft Forward takes players through a criminal hideout as she must sneak through. Kay Vess is definitely not Cal Kestis; that is clear through the combat. She’s handy with her blaster pistol, but enemies definitely feel far more dangerous.

The planet Toshara seen in the gameplay seems open-world to the same degree as the Jedi games. The game will also be choice-based to some degree. The choice not to bribe an empire officer forces Kay off the planet as the hunt for her begins. As we only see one outcome, it’s impossible to say if the opposite choice would have worked any better.

Outlaws also seeks to separate itself from the Jedi games as Kay also serves as a pilot for her ship, meaning space battles will be common. there will be a handful of planets (and Empire installations) to venture through. The game does seem to simply let players loose to be the outlaw they wish.

The gameplay reveal ended without any sort of release date, leaving eager viewers with only the promise of a 2024 release window. However, it will be out for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

Cameron Waldrop

