Final Fantasy 16 Player Discovers Fan-Favorite Character With an Entirely New Look

Image Source: Square Enix

Final Fantasy games have continuously referenced past titles as an homage to the classics, and now, the sixteenth installment carries on the tradition with another Easter Egg.

Reddit user Silveth was among the first to discover the game’s hidden character reference with a familiar scarecrow figure. The individual is none other than Vivi Ornitier, the famous mage from Final Fantasy IX and other titles.

Of course, Vivi looks different this time as a scarecrow, where you can see his iconic hat and distinct face in a new strawy fashion. Although it has been a while since we’ve last seen him, he has been in countless Final Fantasy entries, such as a summon teammate in Dimensions II, a playable character in Pictlogica Final Fantasy, and a featured exclusive in the series playing card games.

Vivi was also recently regarded as the “favorite character” in a Reddit poll, making his appearance in Final Fantasy 16 even more momentous.

Coincidentally, this isn’t the first time Vivi has been associated with a strawman, as fans have believed he would be perfect for the role of Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz. Thus, now that dream has become a reality in the latest entry, yet some presume that his personality leans more toward the faint-heartedness of the Cowardly Lion.

So, if you want to see the return of Vivi Ornitier, you can explore the new world of Final Fantasy 16 and dive deeper into the latest impactful storyline.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts