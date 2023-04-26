FIFA 23 Team of the Week (FUT TOTW) 26 Revealed: Camavinga, Lukaku & Paqueta

EA Sports

Even as the real-life football season approaches its climax, there’s no winding down in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team sphere, with Team of the Weeks continuing to bring a huge number of top tier cards into the ultra-popular mode. Here’s everything to know about FUT TOTW 26.

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 26 Revealed

There’s an in-form card for Eduardo Camavinga after his excellent showing at left-back for Real Madrid, while Inter’s Romelu Lukaku also makes the cut by virtue of his uptick in goal scoring as his side reached the Champions League semi-finals.

From the Premier League, there’s the appearance of Alexander Isak, Douglas Luiz, Michael Keane and Lucas Paqueta.

It’s rounded off by Donyell Malen, Matz Sels and Mattias Svanberg, guaranteeing cards that’ll still be meta when the first Team of the Season drops.

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

The full FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW 26 is detailed below:

Mats Selz – Strasbourg – GK

Oscar De Marcos – Athletic Club – RB

Michael Keane – Everton – CB

Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid – LB

Douglas Luiz – Aston Villa – CDM

Mattias Svanberg – VFL Wolfsburg – CM

Lucas Paquetá – West Ham – CM

Donyell Malen – Borussia Dortmund – RM

Romelu Lukaku – Inter – ST

Jamie Maclaren – Melbourne City – ST

Alexander Isak – Newcastle United – ST

Vid Belec – APOEL FC – GK

Nehuén Pérez – Udinese – CB

Adnan Januzaj – İstanbul Başakşehir – RM

Cedric Itten – Young Boys – ST

Adrien Thomasson – RC Lens – LW

Marvin Ducksch – Werder Bremen – ST

Simone Verdi – Hellas Verona – CF

Lawrence Shankland – Hearts – CAM

Mikael Uhre – Philadelphia Union – ST

Ferran Jutglà – Club Brugge – ST

Marc Gual – Jagiellonia Białystok – ST

Ole Romeny – Emmen – RW

When Does FIFA 23 Team of the Week (TOTW) Release?

The TOTW releases every Wednesday evening at 6pm GMT, with Team of the Week 26 releasing on April 26. It’s based on the previous round of games across the world, which typically take place on the weekend before.

There is a new Team of the Week released every week, regardless of international breaks and domestic breaks.

That’s all there is to know about FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s TOTW 26. Check out the related content below for all the latest on FIFA 23, or our dedicated EA Sports FC hub for all the latest on the end of the FIFA series – and the start of EA’s new football franchise.

