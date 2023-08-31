Embracer Announces Saints Row Developer Closure as Starfield Embargo Lifts

After over 30 years in the video game industry, Volition Games is officially closing down following a restructuring program analysis from Embracer Group.

The company took a hard look at the “strategic and operational goals” in June 2023, resulting in the decision to close down Volition Games. The studio first began as Parallax Software in the ’90s with the first-person shooter, the Descent series. Eventually, it evolved into Volition Games, producing hits like Summoner, Red Faction, The Punisher, and its most notable franchise, Saints Row.

When Saints Row first kicked off in 2006, the fan base started to build up, transcending into a cult following with the second and third installments. Many still regard Saints Row 2 as the best in the series, thanks to its unique storyline and whimsical gameplay. However, the latest reboot didn’t go over as well with many reviewers regarding the lack of missions and narrative structures. Some also believe the reboot may have worked better with the second entry because it was more of the fan favorite than the original.

Then came the Embracer’s restructuring program that ultimately led to the shutdown of Volition Games. As mentioned in the LinkedIn post, the team will provide job assistance for the employees affected by its closure to help with the transition.

It’s not clear what will happen next for the Embracer Group ahead of this shutdown, but hopefully, better things will come as more fans express their admiration for Volition Games’ work over the years.