Most Elden Ring Players Unable to Play Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated DLC releases in recent memory. The trailer alone broke several records and garnered millions of views in mere minutes. However, what most people don’t realize is that the majority of Elden Ring’s players will not be able to play the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC… at least not immediately.

Will You Be Able to Play Shadow of the Erdtree?

FromSoftware has revealed that in order to start the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, you must interact with Miquella’s cocoon in Mohgwyn Palace. Sounds simple enough, right? That is until you remember that Miquella’s cocoon is guarded by one of the most formidable bosses in all of Elden Ring, Mohg the Lord of Blood.

Recently a post on X gave everyone a pretty tough reminder. The majority of Elden Ring players have not defeated Mohg Lord of Blood yet. In fact, according to Steam, only 37.8% of Steam users have defeated him. This means that the rest of the 62.2% of players still need to get over the hurdle that is Mohg Lord of Blood.

Reminder: You have to defeat Mogh in ‘ELDEN RING’ to play the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC



Elden Ring sold over 23 million copies, and if we take Steam’s data as indicative of anything, it means roughly 13 to 14 million players will be unable to access the DLC on launch. It’s going to be interesting to see how that 37.8% statistic changes after the full release of the DLC, and how many players are willing to overcome Mohg just to access Shadow of the Erdtree.

So if you’re excited for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and haven’t defeated Mohg yet, we suggest you get to it right now before the DLC drops! Also, check our list of five ways to prepare yourself for Shadow of the Erdtree, and read some of our major concerns with Shadow of the Erdtree.

