Dead Cells Creators Unveil 3D Action Roguelike Windblown

If you ever thought that the amazing Dead Cells by developers Motion Twin would work better as a 3D game, then you are in luck. At The Game Awards 2023, the studio revealed its latest project in the form of Windblown, a lightning fast roguelike positioned as a “hyperactive, sugar-rushed” sibling to Dead Cells.

Players will take on the role of one of the Leapers, heroes who are tasked with the unenviable mission of defending the Ark, a floating village that orbits around a dangerous and threatening Vortex. Needless to say, that peace isn’t going to last very long. However, you can absorb the memories of fallen warriors and infuse their skills into your weapons, giving yourself a fighting chance against the invading Sentinels.

As a roguelike, Windblown looks to bring a new level of speed to the genre, as players go from island to island in the sky to fight off the enemies. With the ever-changing environment, each run will have plenty for players to check out and secrets to find.

When the time for combat comes, the Leapers can swap between multiple weapons and adapt their skills to every situation, giving them an upper hand. By unlocking more memories of heroes past, more and more complex weapons will enable players to find new play styles, and hopefully, stand more of a chance against the Vortex. And if you can’t do it yourself, there is always the option of online co-op to get in teams of three.

Image Source: Motion Twin

Windblown is currently set for a 2024 launch in Steam Early Access, similar to how Dead Cells rolled out in the past. You can expect to check out 5 biomes and 4 main weapons during this period, with the game fully supporting co-op from the start. With fans’ feedback, this will help Motion Twin create a better roguelike experience throughout development, and that’s always a good thing.