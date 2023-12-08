Dave the Diver Sets Course For a Collab With Another Big Seafaring Game

The Game Awards have been definitely giving up the goods this year, as one of this year’s biggest hits is set to collab with another water-based game. That’s right, Dave the Diver and Dredge will be combining forces in an experience coming Dec. 15. I definitely couldn’t think of two games I would rather mash together from this year than these two. The new content will be coming to PC as well as Nintendo Switch, and thankfully very soon.

The underwater 2D adventure will break the surface for 3D. You’ll get to pilot a fish trawler in a ship as you get to interact with new characters. There will still be plenty of diving, but Dave will have just as much reason to journey on land once more. It is definitely content being added to Dave the Diver rather than new Dredge content that brings in Dave which I think honestly works better.

The trailer reveals that Dave will have to fight off hulking Lovecraftian creatures so it will likely take more fortitude than his previous adventures.

The inclusion of 3D elements will likely be a little jarring to players who have sunk multiple hours into the adventure. However, Dredge fans will be right at home, judging by how the crossover will be included. From under the water to above it, the sea is a tough place to work, and that’s not going to change.

There’s no mention of a price, but it would be hard to believe if this content was free, considering the scope of it. It would be nice if it were free, but that’s not likely to be the case. You can expect us to dive right in on the 15th, so we hope you’ll join us in seeing all the new things Dave discovers.