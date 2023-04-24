Copies of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Are Selling for Insane Prices on eBay

Promotional Art by Square Enix

The limited availability of Physical Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster copies is already leading to some outrageous price hikes in the resale market.

Following the Pixel Remaster collection’s launch on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on Apr. 19, the physical versions of the ports quickly sold out and have become widely unavailable from most standard retailers. In the following days, listings for physical editions have appeared on resale sites like eBay at huge mark-ups, with the title being sold for nearly nine times its original value.

Reddit user sworedmagic brought further attention to the development with a post made to a game collecting Subreddit on Apr. 23. The post shows standard PS4 physical copies of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster listed for almost $500 and the physical collector’s edition priced at nearly $700.

The post has gained significant traction, with discussion about the reasons for the forced scarcity of the ports at the forefront of the replies and comments. Most agree that it was likely an intentional move made to drive up interest in the titles by Square Enix, though others have pointed out that the scarcity doesn’t mean the game is outright inaccessible due to the availability of its digital versions.

It’s also worth noting that the ports aren’t likely to receive a new batch of physical editions any time soon. The collector’s edition was meant to be a limited release intended to celebrate the series’ anniversary, and the standard editions of the remastered collection were listed as being limited in quantity even when they were first announced.

Regardless, those interested can still nab the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection on PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch through their respective digital storefronts. For more on the series, check out some of our related articles down below, including the latest info on Final Fantasy XVI.

Related Posts