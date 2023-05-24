Bizarre Overwatch 2 Bug Is Causing Some Payload Matches to Brick

Overwatch 2 player and content creator Marblr has stumbled across a peculiar bug in Overwatch 2’s Payload maps that causes the payload to ignore and skip past checkpoints. The strange glitch was discovered after it accidentally occurred during one of Marblr’s games, causing him to investigate it further.

After spending some time trying to get this bug to happen again, it was discovered that if a player is moving the payload and they step off right before it hits the checkpoint (in Marblr’s case, 0.1m away from reaching the checkpoint), instead of rolling backward, the payload will continue to move on past the checkpoint. This means the payload will continue on the path to the next point without marking the point it just passed as reached, skipping over it altogether. You can see Marblr’s discovery of the bug in his YouTube video below:

At first, this may seem like a worrying bug. This is because when it is pulled off, it could save the attacking team some crucial seconds during the phase in which the payload is currently paused after reaching a checkpoint, as it just keeps moving immediately.

However, there’s no need to worry too much. First of all, this bug is challenging to pull off, meaning it’s very unlikely that you’ll see it popping up frequently. Most comments on Marblr’s video are from other players who have shared this experience in just one game during their time playing Overwatch 2, with them always wondering how it had happened.

And, of course, there isn’t much benefit to triggering this bug at all. As demonstrated later in Marblr’s video, because the previous checkpoint was never marked as reached, the final checkpoint will not be unlocked, meaning it’s pretty much impossible to win the game once this bug happens. The only way to revert the bug is by letting the payload roll all the way back to the point it passed and stopping to let it capture again. Of course, this won’t work on all maps, as some have gates or doors that close once the payload has passed through them.

Regardless, it’s a very interesting bug to see happen, and it has left many players wondering how long it’s been hidden in the game without anyone noticing. Have you had any issues with this particular bug? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below, and don’t forget to check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite for more news, guides, and lists to keep you updated on everything about Overwatch 2.

About the author

Grace Black Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of. More Stories by Grace Black

Related Posts