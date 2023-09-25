Bayonetta Creator Hideki Kamiya Set to Leave PlatinumGames

While layoffs are often an unfortunate and regular sight in the gaming industry, it is not that often to see a co-founder and beloved member of the team depart with no clear reason. That is what is happening to PlatinumGames, where Hideki Kamiya will take his leave soon.

As announced on Twitter/X, the studio tweeted the news, with Kamiya parting ways with the studio he co-founded with current CEO Atsushi Inabata and former employees Shinji Mikami and Tatsuya Minami on October 12 next month.

“We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day,” the statement said. “We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!”

However, I feel this outcome is for the best.

I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way.

I hope you'll keep your eyes peeled.

The creator also had his say, sharing that the decision only “came after a lot of consideration” based on his own beliefs, and was a tough one to make. Kamiya promised to continue to create in his own unique way, which is what longtime fans would hope to see following the news. There are no further details about where he is going, or why a departure was necessary.

As part of his legacy at PlatinumGames, Kamiya is perhaps best known for creating Bayonetta and directed The Wonderful 101. He was also supposedly directing the project codenamed Project G.G. before this announcement, so it remains to be seen just what will happen with that game moving forward.