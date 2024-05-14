ALZARA Radiant Echoes Announced by Studio Camelia

French developer Studio Camelia has unveiled ALZARA Radiant Echoes, a new JRPG. With staff including Dark Souls composer Motoi Sakuraba and Genshin Impact artist Yoshiro Ambe, the game certainly has a pedigree. Here’s everything we know about ALZARA Radiant Echoes.

Everything We Know About ALZARA Radiant Echoes

Releasing in 2026, ALZARA Radiant Echoes features four heroes traveling through a gorgeous Mediterranean world. The game will see heroine Kayla and her friends utilizing their unique elemental magic to fight off an invasion, in a world of depleted resources where magic itself is fading.

Image Source: Studio Camelia

The game has a variety of key influences including Final Fantasy X, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Lost Odyssey, as well as a strong focus on magic both in battle and in the environmental puzzles.

Each of the four heroes has a different elemental specialty, which they can use on their own or combine to create up to ten different elements. Battles have your party split into front and back rows, and you can switch positions on the fly to suit the flow of battle as you take on monsters inspired by Mediterranean myth and legend. Meanwhile, puzzles will see them use their magic to influence the environment, such as by using Kayla’s fire magic to light torches in the game’s dungeons.

Befitting the Mediterranean theme, the renowned Mediterranean Mosqui has created the world map, helping to make the game feel authentic to the setting.

Although there’s no confirmed release date for ALZARA: Radiant Echoes yet, we do know that the game is currently set for a 2026 launch. Studio Camelia has launched a Kickstarter to fund the title, with stretch goals including greater involvement from some of those working on the game, such as Yoshiro Ambe.

