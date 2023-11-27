Marvel Snap’s Next Patch Planned for Early December, No OTAs Until 2024

The holiday season is upon us, which also means that things are finally slowing down a little in the video game world. Marvel Snap usually has a pretty regular patch and update schedule, with one major patch and two smaller OTA updates planned for each month. However, with Thanksgiving week, and Christmas holidays and the new year coming up soon, that schedule has been adjusted a little.

Over on the official Marvel Snap Discord server, Second Dinner stated that their next two patches are set to be released on Dec. 5, and Jan. 9, 2024 respectively. In addition to that, there will be no OTA updates in-between those patches.

This means that we’ve only got to wait another week before we finally get some shakeups to the meta, but the lack of OTA updates also means that Second Dinner will be a little less agile in addressing immediate meta concerns. Right now, the Marvel Snap meta has mostly been dominated by prison-style decks with Alioth and Professor X, especially since Ms Marvel synergizes well with both cards, as well as junk decks as a result of Annihilus’s release.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.