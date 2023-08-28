Best Silver Samurai Decks in Marvel Snap

The last card from the Big in Japan season in Marvel Snap comes out tonight in the form of one of Wolverine’s strongest enemies: the Silver Samurai. After so many great additions to our card collection this month, such as Daken and X-23, the Silver Samurai is finally bringing the Discard archetype back to relevancy. If you’d like to know whether it’s actually worth its Series 5 status and if it’ll make a difference in popular Discard decks, keep reading to find out.

Is Silver Samurai Worth Buying in Marvel Snap?

Silver Samurai is a 4-cost and 5-Power card with the On Reveal ability to discard their lowest-Power card from each player’s hand — something similar to Moon Knight and without seeking the cards’ Energy like Colleen Wing and Lady Sif do. Some cards that could benefit from Silver Samurai include Zabu, Wong, and Ghost Rider, while some counters are Cosmo and Hela. X-23, Wolverine, Stature, and Daken’s Muramasa Shard could all work for you and the enemy if you play against similar decks to yours, so keep that in mind.

Since it’s a Series 5 card, Silver Samurai will cost 6,000 Tokens in the Token Shop. But like every other new card so far, it can also be granted by luck through the Spotlight Caches. Is he worth it, though? Hmm, we don’t think so. Although Silver Samurai can be a great counter to meta cards like Darkhawk, Iron Man, Arnim Zola, and Knull, it won’t disable these cards for sure and it’s pricey to play. Yeah, we do have Zabu and other 4-cost Discard cards like Dracula and Hellcow, but the Discard archetype is already doing pretty well without Silver Samurai and I don’t think he will change much.

Best Marvel Snap Silver Samurai Decks

If you’re a fan of James Mangold’s The Wolverine (yikes) or just eager to collect every new card, here are some decks that can get the best out of him.

The Disrespect Deck

Mantis

Yondu

Scorpion

Spider-Ham

Cable

Baron Mordo

Moon Knight

Silver Samurai

Absorbing Man

Wong

Black Bolt

Stature

Content creator Drewberry shared one of the most toxic decks in Marvel Snap history — and that’s even without the use of Hazmat. The objective is purely to ruin your opponent’s whole hand by discarding cards with Moon Knight, Silver Samurai, and Black Bolt, or just making their cards useless with Scorpion, Spider-Ham, and Baron Mordo. Wong will help you do that even faster by activating On Reveal cards twice. Your Stature should cost 1 after you discard any card from their hand as well.

Hela Discard Deck

X-23

Invisible Woman

Morbius

Colleen Wing

Magik

Silver Samurai

Iron Man

MODOK

Leader

Hela

The Infinaut

America Chavez

Hela is back in this classic Discard deck. Invisible Woman is a must to keep MODOK and Hela from activating before the game ends. Magik can help you play both by extending the game to 7 turns. Silver Samurai can be placed down on turn 4, not on the same lane as Invisible Woman, so he can discard either Iron Man or Leader. As with any Discard deck, your odds of winning are even better if you finish off with Hela.

Daken Destroy Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

X-23

Yondu

Carnage

Killmonger

Venom

Daken

Silver Samurai

Shang-Chi

Stature

Knull

Arnim Zola

Death

In this deck created by Wolver SNAP on YouTube, Silver Samurai appears to have some synergy with the brand-new Destroy decks from this season. He can discard X-23 or Daken’s Muramasa Shard from your hand but also make you lose your Knull or Arnim Zola. After using him on turn 4, Stature should cost 1 on turn 5. Use her and Venom on Silver Samurai to boost your Venom up to 14-Power. Either finish turn 6 with Knull on another location or Arnim Zola to destroy and revive two OP Venoms on your side.

Of course, there are plenty of other Discard decks that Silver Samurai can be slotted into — such as MODOK, or alternatively, he might also be able to work in some of our Zabu decks if you’re looking to make use of more 4-cost cards.