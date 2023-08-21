Best X-23 Decks in Marvel Snap: Destroy & Ramp Decks

Destroy decks will have a new meaning when the Big in Japan season ends in Marvel Snap. So far, all the new cards added are incredibly fun and strong for the archetype, giving players new options to destroy on the field — and the list just gets better. After having Daken in the Season Pass and Lady Deathstrike available in both Token Shop and Spotlight Caches, it’s time for X-23 to make her debut in Second Dinner’s popular card game. Down below we’ve got some of the best decks to try with X-23 on Day 1, and if she’s actually worth your Tokens or Caches.

Is X-23 Worth Buying in Marvel Snap?

X-23 is a 1-cost and 2-Power card with the ability to be regenerated at a random location every time she’s discarded or destroyed, always giving the player +1 Energy afterward. Pretty similar to what Wolverine does right now, but with an energy boost instead of increasing the card’s Power. The list of X-23’s synergies is huge as she can obviously join Discard and Destroy archetypes, and not just that, but also work as a ramp to bigger cards, like Knull and Galactus. Some of her counters can include Armor, Polaris, Cosmo, and Wave.

X-23 is a Series 5 card, so her price in the Token Shop will be 6,000 Tokens. But don’t forget she will also be able to nab for free — with luck — through the Spotlight Caches from 8/22 to 8/29, along with Nebula and Silk. Is she overall worth it? The answer is totally! The most hyped card this season is pretty cheap in-game and can easily be destroyed multiple times to get you plenty of Energy. I personally think X-23 belongs to Destroy decks more than Discard, as her respawn rate is undoubtedly better if played with Carnage, Killmonger, or Venom, for example.

Best Marvel Snap X-23 Decks

If you’ve made the choice to grab Marvel Snap’s newest Series 5 card, here are three amazing options to climb Conquest or Ranked mode.

1-Cost Destroy Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Squirrel Girl

X-23

Deadpool

Carnage

Shanna

Magik

Venom

Deathlok

Killmonger

Arnim Zola

Knull

Death

Scared to play 1-cost cards because of Killmonger? Well, that’s the objective of this deck created by Wolver SNAP on YouTube. Shanna on turn 3 will bring more 1-costs to the table and we can eliminate them all at once with Killmonger on turn 4. On turn 5, if you destroyed X-23, you can play Knull earlier. Try to position him alone followed by Arnim Zola on turn 6. By turn 7, thanks to Magik, Death will be free too and this should be an easy victory.

X-23 Ramp Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Nova

X-23

Daredevil

Bucky Barnes

Carnage

Wave

Killmonger

Venom

Attuma

Professor X

Destroyer

Knull

In this deck posted by Drewberry on YouTube, we have X-23 and Wave to help us to bring Destroyer into the game earlier, feeding our Knull for turn 6. In case you don’t pull Knull, play Attuma alone on turn 4, followed by Professor X on turn 5 to prevent our 10-Power Attuma from destroying himself — Daredevil on turn 4 will help you easily make the right move.

Wolverine & Friends Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Deadpool

Nova

X-23

Carnage

Bucky Barnes

Wolverine

Killmonger

Daken

Venom

Deathlok

Knull

Death

This is nothing but the definitive Wolverine deck. It contains our favorite yellow-suited X-Man, his son Daken, Deadpool who will soon share a movie with him, and Wolverine’s sidekick X-23. And they are all destroyable! The easiest deck in this list just needs the right pulls to your hand to destroy as many cards as possible to power up Knull and make Death free on turn 6. If you can pull it off, winning will be a breeze.

X-23 is one of the best cards to release this season for the Destroy archetype, but if you’d like to slot her in a Discard deck instead, I’d recommend checking out some of our best MODOK decks in Marvel Snap.