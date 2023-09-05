Best Loki Decks in Marvel Snap

He might’ve gotten passed over during the Love and Thunder season featuring Thor and Jane Foster, but Loki’s finally getting his time to shine in Marvel Snap. This season pass card has the potential for some fun Collector shenanigans and a lot of chaos. With that out of the way, here are our picks for the best Loki decks to play in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for Loki

As always, let’s go over Loki’s ability in Marvel Snap first. He’s a 3-Cost, 5-Power card with the following ability: On Reveal: Replace your hand with cards from your opponent’s starting deck. Give them -1 Cost.

Right off the bat, it’s clear that he’s going to have incredibly synergy with Quinjet and The Collector. The former decreases the cost of cards not in your starting deck by 1, while the latter gains +1 Power whenever a card enters your hand that isn’t drawn from your deck.

Collections

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

Kitty Pryde

Quinjet

Mirage

The Collector

Maria Hill

Sentinel

Cosmo/Armor

Agent Coulson

Loki

Shang-Chi/Enchantress/Killmonger

Nick Fury

America Chavez

The Collector serves as your main power push here, with Kitty Pryde as your backup, and the other SHIELD cards generating random cards to help round things out. The goal is to start rolling Kitty Pryde early while also boosting The Collector, and pushing more power on the board with supporting cards like Mirage, Maria Hill, Agent Coulson, Loki, and Nick Fury.

With Quinjet on the board, your cards will be extremely cheap, and the unpredictable nature of your deck should always keep your opponent on their toes. The tech cards we’ve included here can be swapped in and out depending on the current Marvel Snap meta; for example, if you’re not running into a lot of Shuri, decks, you may swap out Shang-Chi for Enchantress or Killmonger, or vice versa.

Sera/Hit-Monkey

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

Wasp

Quinjet

Mirage

The Collector

Sentinel

Mysterio

Bishop

Hit-Monkey

Shadow King/Cosmo/Armor

Loki

Sera

Moon Girl

Ever since Hit-Monkey got nerfed, he’s struggled to find a home since the bounce deck shifted to favor Darkhawk once again. However, he pairs pretty well with Sera for an explosive turn 6 play, and he has some synergy with Loki as well.

The Collector is still present here to gain power from you stealing cards from your opponent’s hand and deck, and from Moon Girl, while Quinjet and Sera help with cost reduction. Bishop is another big power push as you’ll be able to dump cards from your hand for cheap, allowing you to power him up very quickly.

Finally, you’ll ideally want to play Sera on turn 5, followed by Hit-Monkey and the rest of your hand on turn 6 to really catch your opponent off-guard.

She-Hulk Double Up

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

Sunspot

Quinjet

Mirage

The Collector

Armor

Sentinel

Cosmo

Agent Coulson

Loki

Moon Girl

America Chavez

She-Hulk

The main core of this deck centers around Sunspot, Quinjet, Moon Girl, and She-Hulk. The idea is to protect Sunspot with Armor, duplicate your She-Hulk with Moon Girl and reduce her cost with Quinjet, and just soak before dumping both She-Hulks on the last turn with whatever else is in your hand.

The rest of the cards are there to support this play line, but can serve as solid power pushes on their own as well. The usual gang of Collector, Mirage, Loki, and Agent Coulson all benefit from Quinjet’s effect while also serving as big power pushes themselves.

And those are our picks for the best Loki decks in Marvel Snap for now. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.