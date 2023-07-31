Best Mirage Decks in Marvel Snap: Is Mirage Worth Buying?

This week in Marvel Snap we welcome the last card to be released in the Rise of the Phoenix season: Mirage. The brand-new Series 4 card appears in both the token shop and the new Spotlight Caches, which have been much appreciated by the community. Following Second Dinner’s schedule, Mirage will be featured during the week of 8/1 along with Thanos and Master Mold in caches. Keep reading to find out if you should buy or pass on Mirage in Marvel Snap.

Is Mirage Worth Buying in Marvel Snap?

Mirage is a 2-cost and 2-Power card with the On Reveal ability to copy the lowest-cost card in your opponent’s hand into your hand and give it +2 Power. With such a low cost, Mirage sounds great for multiple archetypes, and perfect for Conquest Mode to easily get information about your opponent’s deck. Mirage’s synergies vary from The Collector, Devil Dinosaur, Quinjet, and Wong, while some counters can include Cosmo, Shadow King, and rocks — yeah, rocks could be a huge problem.

As with every other Series 4 card, Mirage will be sold in the Token Shop for 3,000 Tokens but will also be available for a week in the Spotlight Caches. I’ll say it’s totally worth the Tokens or your caches if you’re looking to mix things up and have more Series 4 and 5 cards in your collection but — a big but here — don’t forget a new season is right around the corner, with Lady Deathstrike, X-23, and Silver Samurai all leaked to be released in Series 5, and there’s another batch of fan-favorite cards that will be featured in the next Spotlight Caches, including Spider-Ham, Jeff, and Galactus.

Best Mirage Decks in Marvel Snap

Mirage works with a lot of different cards and it’s not difficult to fit her into a deck, but here are three great options to get the best out of her ability.

Mirage Collector Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Kitty Pryde

Quinjet

Zabu

Angela

The Collector

Cable

Mirage

Agent Coulson

Enchantress

Shang-Chi

Nick Fury

Devil Dinosaur

Maybe the best way to use Mirage is in a Collector and Devil Dinosaur deck. Angela can benefit from Kitty Pryde every turn, while Kitty will boost your Collector. Both Cable and Mirage, besides filling up your hand, can help provide information about the opponent’s game plan. Enchantress and Shang-Chi are always a safe duo to save for turn 6, but you need to have Zabu down to play them together. You can drop Devil Dinosaur on turn 5 and feed it more on the last turn, or simply save it as a surprise on the 6th turn. And there it is: a great Collector’s deck without Emma Frost, who would’ve thought?

Mirage Bouncing Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

The Hood

Kitty Pryde

Bast

Falcon

Angela

The Collector

Mirage

Mysterio

Beast

Bishop

Hit-Monkey

Sera

Bouncing is another fun deck to put Mirage in. On turn 1, Bast is a great option to boost up all your low Power cards, including Kitty Pryde. Angela, Collector, and Bishop are key drops — and if you manage to play all three, even better. Mirage can be played any time really, just make sure you have space in your hand for the opponent’s card and for Kitty to be bounced back to you. Sera is a must on turn 5 to make our Hit-Monkey shine on the final turn. Always save Mysterio to play along with Hit-Monkey and your victory should be easy to claim.

Wongoing Mirage Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Quinjet

Ant-Man

Howard the Duck

Mirage

Goose

Lizard

Mister Fantastic

Cosmo

Jean Grey

Wong

Blue Marvel

Spectrum

In this Ongoing deck created by Drewberry on YouTube, Mirage works perfectly and can actually lead you to win by stealing two cards from your opponent’s hand with Wong and making them even cheaper with Quinjet. We have some options to disrupt the opponent like Goose and Cosmo in two different lanes, but certainly the best, depending on which deck you’re facing, of course, is this combo in the following order: Jean Grey, Wong, and Mirage on the same lane. Then on turn 5, after Mirage is placed on Wong, you can play Lizard, Mister Fantastic, or Cosmo in another location. For the last turn, if you’ve got good cards from your opponent, they should be extra cheap, incredibly buffed, and lead to a strong finale — but if that doesn’t work out, you can just drop Spectrum instead.

Mirage is incredibly versatile, and due to her low cost, she could also fit excellently into one of our Hit Monkey decks, which includes an alternate bounce deck option and the classic Sera Miracle.