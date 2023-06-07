WWE 2K23: All Confirmed Superstar Roster Ratings

Image via 2K Sports

As every fan knows, not all WWE superstars are created equal. But as we get closer to the release of WWEK 2K23, players are starting to get their first look at the vast array of wrestlers on display. That said, there are few things fans love to debate more than ratings and the perceived slights attached to them. So without further ado, here’s a full list of superstar ratings in WWE 2K23.

All Superstar Ratings in WWE 2K23

This iteration promises its biggest roster yet, which means there are plenty of superstar ratings in WWE 2K23 to filter through. And following an in-depth look at what fans can expect from the John Cena “Never Give Up” Showcase, we now know more about what these superstars are made of this time around.

AJ Styles: 89

Akira Tozawa: 73

Alba Fyre: 81

Alexa Bliss: 85

Aliyah: 76

André the Giant: 88

Angel Garza: 78

Angelo Dawkins: 80

Apollo Crews: 79

Asuka: 89

Austin Theory: 82

Axiom: 79

Batista: 89

Batista ’08: 91

Bayley: 91

Becky Lynch: 96

Beth Phoenix: 87

Bianca Belair: 95

Big Boss Man: 81

Big E: 88

Bobby Lashley: 92

Boogeyman: 81

Booker T: 88

Braun Strowman: 89

Bret “The Hit Man” Hart: 91

Brie Bella: 87

British Bulldog: 86

Brock Lesnar: 97

Brock Lesnar ’01: 90

Brock Lesnar ’03: 91

Brock Lesnar: ’14: 95

Bron Breakker: 85

Bruno Sammartino: 91

Brutus Creed: 79

Butch: 81

Cactus Jack: 82

Cameron Grimes: 79

Carmella: 79

Carmelo Hayes: 82

Cedric Alexander: 76

Chad Gable: 77

Charlotte Flair: 94

Chyna: 88

Cody Rhodes: 91

Commander Azeez: 71

Cora Jade: 79

Cruz Del Toro: 79

Dakota Kai: 80

Damian Priest: 84

Dana Brooke: 73

Dexter Lumis: 80

Diesel: 87

Doink The Clown: 81

Dolph Ziggler: 83

Dominik Mysterio: 78

Doudrop: 81

Drew Gulak: 79

Drew McIntyre: 91

Eddie Guerrero: 90

Eddie Guerrero ’97: 87

Edge: 93

Edge ’06: 93

Elias: 78

Eric Bischoff: 64

Erik: 80

Ezekiel: 83

Faarooq: 88

Finn Bálor: 87

Gigi Dolin: 81

Giovanni Vinci: 80

Goldberg: 89

Grayson Waller: 81

GUNTHER: 89

Happy Baron Corbin: 83

Hollywood Hogan: 92

Hulk Hogan: 94

Hulk Hogan ’02: 94

Humberto Carillo: 75

The Hurricane: 82

Ilja Dragunov: 85

Indi Hartwell: 77

Ivar: 80

IYO SKY: 82

Jacy Jayne: 80

Jake “The Snake” Roberts: 85

JBL: 89

JD McDonagh: 79

Jean-Paul Levesque: 87

Jerry “The King” Lawler: 86

Jey Uso: 90

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: 86

Jimmy Uso: 89

Jinder Mahal: 77

Joaquin Wilde: 76

John Cena: 94

John Cena ’02: 75

John Cena ’03: 82

John Cena ’06: 90

John Cena ’08: 93

John Cena ’09: 95

John Cena ’12: 96

John Cena ’14: 96

John Cena ’16: 91

John Cena ’18: 89

Johnny Gargano: 84

Julius Creed: 80

Kane: 87

Kane ’08: 90

Karrion Kross: 86

Katana Chance: 79

Kayden Carter: 76

Kevin Nash: 88

Kevin Nash (nWo): 90

Kevin Owens: 87

Kofi Kingston: 89

Kurt Angle: 90

LA Knight: 81

Lacey Evans: 76

Liv Morgan: 86

Lita: 90

Logan Paul: 84

Ludwig Kaiser: 80

MA CE: 74

“Macho Man” Randy Savage: 89

Madcap Moss: 80

Mansoor: 75

Maryse: 79

Matt Riddle: 86

“Michin” Mia Yim: 79

Molly Holly: TBA

Montez Ford: 82

Mr. McMahon: 76

Mustafa Ali: 75

MVP: 75

Natalya: 82

Nikki A.S.H.: 76

Nikki Bella: 90

Nikkita Lyons: 80

Noam Dar: 69

Omos: 82

Otis: 80

Queen Zelina Vega: 74

Randy Orton: 93

Randy Orton ’02: 70

Randy Orton ’09: 93

Raquel Rodriguez: 83

Razor Ramon: 84

Reggie: 67

Rey Mysterio: 86

Rey Mysterio Jr.: 82

Rhea Ripley: 90

Rick Boogs: 75

Ricochet: 82

Ridge Holland: 81

Rikishi: 86

Rob Van Dam: 92

Robert Roode: 80

Roman Reigns: 99

Ronda Rousey: 93

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper: 85

Roxanne Perez: 81

R-Truth: 72

Sami Zayn: 84

Santos Escobar: 81

Scarlett: TBA

Scott Hall: 87

Scott Hall (nWo): 90

Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins: 92

Shane McMahon: 79

Shanky: 67

Shawn Michaels: 87

Shawn Michaels ’05: 88

Shayna Bazler: 82

Sheamus: 87

Shelton Benjamin: 79

Shinsuke Nakamura: 87

Shotzi: 75

Solo Sikoa: 82

Sonya Deville: 77

Stacy Keibler: 75

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin: 96

Stephanie McMahon: 77

Super Cena: 100

Syxx: 88

Tamina: 71

T-BAR: 76

Ted DiBiase: 85

The Miz: 85

The Miz ’11: 90

The Rock: 96

The Rock ’12: 93

Titus O’Neil: 76

Tommaso Ciampa: 84

Triple H: 93

Triple H ’08: 91

Trish Stratus: 93

Tyler Bate: 82

Tyler Breeze: 77

Ultimate Warrior: 88

Umaga: 88

Undertaker: 95

Undertaker ’98: 93

Undertaker ’03: 92

Undertaker ’18: 87

Vader: 91

Veer Mahaan: 79

Wes Lee: 81

X-Pac: 85

Xavier Woods: 88

Xia Li: 74

Yokozuna: 90

Zoey Stark: 76

A couple of interesting notes: Becky Lynch (96) is the highest-rated woman in WWE 2K history. As for Roman Reigns (99), he sits atop the WWE 2K ratings. And he sits alone. Lastly, the rumors are true: The “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar comes close to the Tribal Chief, settling in to the latest installment with a 97 overall.

Meanwhile, social media megastar Logan Paul coming in hot with an 84 overall is sure to ruffle some feathers. It’s also worth noting that at the time of the announcement, Rhea Ripley was assigned an 87 overall. Now, it sits at a 90.

Additional WWE 2K23 Superstar Ratings

Ruthless Aggression Pack

Brock Lesnar ’01: 90

Leviathan: 73

The Prototype: 75

Randy Orton ’02: 70

Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Bad Bunny: 84

All WWE 2K23 DLC Superstars (In Order of Release Date)

Steiner Row Pack

Scott Steiner: 91

Rick Steiner: 90

Top Dolla: 74

Ashante Adonis: 75

B-Fab (Manager only)

Pretty Sweet Pack

Karl Anderson: 83

Luke Gallows: 84

Tiffany Stratton: 80

Elton Prince: 81

Kit Wilson: 81

Race to NXT Pack – Release Date: June 14

Harley Race: TBA

Ivy Nile: TBA

Wendy Choo: TBA

Tony D’Angelo: TBA

Trick Williams: TBA

Revel with Wyatt Pack – Release Date: July 19

Bray Wyatt: TBA

Zeus: TBA

Valhalla: TBA

Joe Gacy: TBA

Blair Davenport: TBA

Bad News U Pack – Release Date: August 16

Eve Torres: TBA

Wade Barrett: TBA

Damon Kemp: TBA

Andre Chase: TBA

Nathan Frazer: TBA

That’s everything you need to know about all superstar ratings in WWE 2K23. For more updates on the game, be sure to keep it right here at Twinfinite by checking out the links below.

